(BCN) — A newly available online portal helps people to find out if their vehicles were towed in Oakland. City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan said she discovered that the city was already supposed to have such a portal while looking into existing problems with Oakland’s beleaguered 911 dispatch system.

Instead of an online system, the tow company’s website directed people to call the Oakland Police Department when making inquiries about their vehicles, which took dispatchers’ attention away from handling actual emergency calls.

“We are committed to taking action to improve the 911 dispatch, including by funding staff and equipment and reducing other calls so they can focus on urgent needs,” Kaplan said in a news release.

Kaplan said she worked with OPD and the Oakland Department of Transportation to make the portal available. The portal can be found at www.oaklandautoplustowing.com/copy-of-vehicle-towed.

