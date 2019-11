SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police have arrested a man they dubbed the “wedding crasher thief.”

Mario Hernandez is behind bars for stealing purses, laptops, cellphones, wallets, and credit cards.

Police say he targeted numerous weddings and other events and seemed to travel frequently.

He was also arrested at SFO last week and had arrest warrants in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Nevada.

He has been arrested 21 times since 1980.

