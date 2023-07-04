(KRON) — A person was robbed of their jewelry, including their wedding ring, in broad daylight in an Atherton neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Town of Atherton Police Department.

Police say around 1:30 p.m., a woman approached a victim on Rittenhouse Avenue and forcibly removed their necklace and wedding ring. The suspect then allegedly fled the area in a white sedan with two other people inside.

Atherton Police are still investigating this incident and will be increasing patrols in the area. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Atherton Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 650-688-6500.