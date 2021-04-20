Weed enthusiasts banned from huge San Francisco 420 celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Let’s clear the air: Golden Gate Park is not open to the crowded 4/20 celebration that typically fires up at Robin Williams Meadow.

City leaders blocked off the area so no one can enter.

Fences went up on Monday, and there will be law enforcement in the area throughout the day.

Take a look at the tall fences put up around Hippie Hill at Golden Gate Park in #SanFrancisco. The city hopes people celebrate at home safely instead of gathering in groups. Virtual events: https://t.co/lWEIHWgISC#four20 #420day pic.twitter.com/UuRwVdFGue — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) April 20, 2021

Event organizers suggest celebrating 420 “by staying in and supporting your local delivery services and dispensaries.”

Officials said San Francisco is not quite ready to get back to such a crowded outdoor events during the COVID-19 pandemic, although the county has recently shared guidance on bigger events resuming.

For outdoor shows, San Francisco is restricting them to 50 attendees with social distancing. That’s a miniscule number compared to the tens of thousands of people who have showed up to Hippie Hill pre-pandemic.

People who choose to celebrate 420 from their homes or in smaller crowds are reminded not to drive or ride with someone else who has been smoking.

“Whether it is on 4/20 or any other day, marijuana consumption puts you at risk of driving impaired,” Sergeant Justin Graham said with the San Rafael Police Department. “Any substance that impairs makes it unsafe to drive.”