Week of kindness: Honoring the victims of 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – In honor of all the lives impacted by the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, the District Attorney’s Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center is hosting a week of events focused on Kindness.

This includes a catered meal for the hospital whose staff helped victims that day and a remembrance vigil.

You can also get involved using the hashtags #GilroyKind and #KindnessIsStrong on social media after performing an act of kindness.

“Our response as a community is strength, empathy and resilience. What will your act of kindness be?” DA Jeff Rosen said.

Here is a schedule of the Week of Kindness events:

Monday, July 26: Act of Kindness for St. Louise Regional Hospital

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the GSRC will serve St. Louise Regional Hospital staff a Garlic Festival themed lunch, catered by local Chef Mark Segovia, thanking them for their tireless work following the GGF shooting in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic. What will your act of kindness be?

Tuesday, July 27: Virtual Yoga with Layla Mazdyasni

Join the Reclaim Foundation for a free, special virtual yoga class with certified instructor, Layla Mazdyasni at 6:30pm, to promote emotional wellness in remembrance of the 2019 GGF shooting. Sign up here: bit.ly/reclaimfndn-yoga

Wednesday, July 28: Remembrance Vigil and GSRC Open House

Please join us on Wednesday, July 28 at 4:45pm at the Gilroy Center for the Arts lawn space located next to the GSRC at 7365 Monterey Road, Gilroy, CA 95020 as we honor the memory of the lives lost and all those impacted by the GGF shooting in 2019. The Remembrance Vigil will feature Aztec dancers, remarks by DA Jeff Rosen, Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley, and Father Jose Rubio, as well as a moment of silence. The GSRC will be open immediately after the vigil with information about services. Light beverages and snacks will be available.

Thursday, July 29: Trauma101 for Law Enforcement Professionals

Free webinar training for law enforcement professionals, facilitated by GSRC Clinical Coordinator and DreamPower Horsemanship Director, Martha McNeil, LMFT. Click here to register or for more information, visit the GSRC Facebook page using the QR code below.

Friday, July 30: Soul Box Making Session at the GSRC

Join us at the GSRC from 6-8p.m. for our final Soul Box making session. To learn more about the Soul Box Project events at the GSRC, visit the GSRC Facebook page using the QR code below.

Saturday, July 31: Quarantine Cooking with GGF Survivor

Tune-in to The Neon Exchange YouTube channel for a conversation with trauma survivor and Founder of the Reclaim Foundation, Megan Bull. Megan will cook alongside Chef Mark Segovia where they will discuss their journey to healing.