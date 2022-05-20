SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Want to follow the Warriors to Dallas for Game 3 against the Mavericks? Be prepared to set aside some cash.

KRON4 checked flights out of SFO this weekend and the cheapest round-trip ticket was for $437.97. The flight was a red-eye on Frontier Airlines that leaves SFO at 11:43 p.m. Saturday. The return flight arrives just before midnight Monday. There was a similar flight for the same price out of Oakland.

As for tickets to the game, SeatGeek shows the cheapest ticket for Game 3 of the series is $319. Tickets to Game 4 start at $248.

The Warriors won Game 1 of the series 112-87. They beat the Memphis Grizzlies in six games to advance to the Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks knocked off the top-seeded Phoenix Suns to reach the WCF.