Weekend warm-up expected across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We hope you have your AC handy and ready to go.

Don’t have an AC? This weekend may be a little uncomfortable for you!

Things are about to get a lot hotter around the Bay Area!

While it’s been a relatively cool week with temperatures hovering just below or around seasonal averages, we’re working our way back into a hotter pattern as the weekend rolls in.

This will bring uncomfortably hot temperatures for much of the inland Bay Area today.

Temperatures are going to rise quickly under lots of sunshine, heading upward into the 70’s and 80’s with some spots even in the 90’s.

After this weekend’s toasty temperatures, daytime highs will dip back down to seasonal averages back in the 60s, 70s, and 80’s while keeping plenty of afternoon sunshine.

