SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new art installation that celebrates inclusion and diversity during Pride weekend is beaming across San Francisco. Entitled “WELCOME” the art piece is a collaboration between San Francisco-based arts non-profit Illuminate and Nu-Salt Laser International.

The piece is 49-feet wide and utilizes laser beams that send light over four miles. The six laser beams—colored to reflect the Pride rainbow—start from the Ferry building and extend down Market Street. The beams rise at a 3-degree angle to reach above the Twin Peaks in the distance.

Peak Design Founder, peter Dering invites the creative community to enjoy and visually document the piece, “San Francisco has always been our home, and we’re proud to celebrate the LGBTQ community and remind

the world what SF stands for: Love and inclusion.”