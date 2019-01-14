Bay Area

Welcome to Silicon Valley, where 2 cats live in their own $1,500-a-month apartment

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 11:44 AM PST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 02:01 PM PST

SAN JOSE (KRON) - These cats are truly living in the lap of luxury. 

Meet Tina and Louise -- two "spoiled Maine coon/Bombay sisters" who get to live in their very own studio apartment in San Jose. 

Here are the cats "just rolling around" in their $1,500-a-month living space.

Very plush carpet! 

 

It's all a team effort, though. 

Troy Good reportedly rented the place for the cats, who are owned by his daughter who went away to college and couldn't take them with her.

So don't worry -- kitties don't have to lift a paw to pay the rent every month! 

The landlord is responsible for checking on the cats and feeding them daily. 

Tina and Louise are named after characters in "Bob's Burgers."

According to Zillow, a typical studio apartment in San Jose starts in the low $2,000s -- so these cats got quite the purrrrfect deal! 

