(BCN) – A fatal shooting is under investigation by Oakland police after a person was found dead during a welfare check last week, police said Thursday.

Officers went shortly after 4:30 p.m. April 14, to the 1500 block of 23rd Avenue to conduct the welfare check and found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim’s name was not available Thursday morning from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. Police said Thursday they had no additional information they could share.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Division at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

