Well-known Millbrae Pancake House to temporarily shut down

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Millbrae Pancake House announced Friday they are temporarily suspending all operations beginning Sunday.

The well-known pancake house has operated every day without interruption since opening its doors in 1959.

The restaurant has remained open throughout all of 2020, despite the challenges faced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Millbrae Pancake House says its health and safety protocols have resulted in zero incidents of COVID-19 at its facility.

“Closing this landmark business for any period of time will certainly cause much heartache and sadness in the community. However, the most significant impact will certainly be the 44 employees of Millbrae Pancake House who face layoffs at this time. The most senior member of the staff has been employed at the restaurant for over 53 years,” officials from the restaurant announced.

The restaurant says it looks forward to welcoming customers back in 2021.