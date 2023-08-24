SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wells Fargo Bank customers are experiencing problems with online banking, according to a tweet from the bank’s customer service account. Some customers are unable to complete transfers or send money using the bank’s Zelle service.

“Our support teams are aware and are working to resolve the issue,” a bank representative said on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter. The tweet was sent in response to a user who said they were experiencing troubles with the Zelle feature.

“If you’re experiencing an issue with our online services, we apologize for the inconvenience,” read a message on the Wells Fargo app. “We’re working quickly to resolve it.”

KRON4 reached out to Wells Fargo and received the following statement:

“We are aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with certain transactions. Our teams are working diligently to resolve. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

It is not known how widespread the issue is.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.