‘We’re not going’: Homeless moms living in Oakland home staying put despite judge’s order

OAKLAND (KRON) — In Oakland, homeless mothers are standing their ground to keep their families in a house on Magnolia Street.

An Oakland judge ordered the families to leave the property, but the women say they’re not going anywhere and instead, creating a movement.

About 100 other people showed up this morning to support those moms, and bring attention to the ongoing housing crisis.

This comes after the company that owns the house offered to pay Catholic charities to shelter the moms for the next two months, but the moms say it won’t solve the problem.

Still tonight, people are standing in solidarity with the families.

Right now the group says they’re in eviction defense mode.

People were lined up in front of the home Monday night, holding signs, locking arms and letting limited people through.

The moms have been living in this home on private property for the last couple of months — and despite a judge’s order to leave, they say they’re here to stay.

“It’s eviction defense. The community is letting the world know that we’re not going. We’re staying here,” Dominique Walker said.

Despite a judge’s order that Walker and others living inside must leave the property in West Oakland, Walker’s been on the property with her two kids since November.

Over the last couple months other homeless mothers and their families have joined and created a movement called “Moms 4 Housing”.

“Expect this movement to grow and the community to support live they have. I know this morning, 6 o’clock in the morning, over 100 people were here,” Walker said.

The Magnolia Street home is owned by real estate investment firm Wedgewood Properties.

Spokesperson Sam Singer says they made an offer to walker and the others to help move them out of the home and into shelters for a couple months, but the Moms 4 Housing say it’s not good enough.

“What the activists and squatters have done is morally and legally wrong,” Singer said. “They’ve broken into someone else’s home. They’re taking it as their own. That is not a good position to negotiate from. We’re asking them to voluntarily and peacefully leave and we are willing to give them money to do that.”

As of last Friday, the judge’s order gives the moms five days to leave the property or face being evicted by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office this week.

