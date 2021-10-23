‘We’re ready’: PG&E prepares for storm, more outages

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Pacific Gas and Electric Company says some customers may lose power during the atmospheric river event that could bring several inches of rain to the Bay Area.

However, PG&E is confident they can respond to it all.

More than a thousand workers are on stand-by right now, according to PG&E.

“This is the first major storm of the season and we’re really ready for it. We are bringing in crews from other less impacted areas to help with restoration,” Spokesperson Megan Macfarland said.

PG&E has pre-staged crews across the service area.

There are more than 500 electric crews, nearly 300 inspectors, and 400 PG&E personnel on 911 standby.

“Know that as soon as it’s safe to do so, our crews are out in the field making repairs and getting the power back on for customers.”

They’ve also been doing work in advance of the storm.

“One thing that we did is prestaged material that is often damaged during a storm. So we have extra wires, transformers, poles.”

And McFarland says customers can prepare as well.

“So they should have their flashlights ready, new batteries, cellphones charged up. If you lose power you can always charge your battery in your car.”

She also says that downed powerlines can be an issue during these types of storms. If you see one, stay away from it. Assume that it’s energized and call 911.