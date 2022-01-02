West Contra Costa County Unified distributes at-home COVID testing kits

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — West Contra Costa Unified School District Superintendent Doctor Chris Hurst is trying to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak on school grounds before school resumes after winter break.

“We want to make sure we keep a safe environment,” said Hurst.

Hundreds of people lined up in their cars Sunday morning to get their hands on a COVID-19 at home testing kit.

The idea of the test kits is to make sure students or employees don’t go back to school unknowingly positive.

“People are very nervous about the omicron strand, so we wanted to make sure that we address that with passing out the kits now and testing before you come to school tomorrow.”

School officials asked students and employees to take the test and report their results on the district’s online portal before going to school.

It doesn’t matter if it’s negative or positive.

But if it is positive, officials say, you should also notify the school and stay home.

A rise in COVID cases is also prompting the school district to ramp up its testing protocols.

Starting Tuesday, COVID testing is going to be offered at three more locations across the district which includes…

Alvarado Elementary in Richmond

The parking lot at the district’s office in Richmond

Another site in the Hercules-Pinole area, which has yet to be finalized.

Students and employees are going to be able to test Monday through Friday as many times as they want as long as they have an appointment.

Currently, testing is available once a week at school sites.

“So if families or kids want to get tested again, more than once a week, then we’re encouraging them to go to those three sites that we have throughout the district.”

The additional testing sites are going to be up and running for about three weeks unless there continues to be a surge in COVID cases.