West Contra Costa school district makes changes to football games following safety concerns

HERCULES (KRON) — A noticeably smaller crowd was on hand for the Hercules-Kennedy football game Friday night.

Citing safety, the West Contra Costa Unified School District’s varsity football games now kick off at 5 p.m.

“I get it, I understand it,” parent Tiffiney Nash said. “At the same time, it’s very inconvenient for a lot of parents who are working until 5 o’clock.”

Nash said the timing was not the issue, it’s the lack of security before and after the games.

She said last week’s shooting near De Anza High School was terrifying to learn about, but the school district can find other ways to keep people safe.

“I want all of my kids and all these other kids to be safe,” Nash said. “At the same time, it just seems like there should be some kind of middle ground somewhere.

Under a district-wide mandate, security is not allowing students into the games without a school ID.

Spectators will also have to remain seated while the game is going on.

The new changes do have some support.

“It’ll help out,” Raymond Thomas said. “It’ll help out until things cool off.”

Thomas is a Kennedy High School volunteer.

He believes the changes are necessary because of the recent violent activity.

He said he feels bad for the parents and the kids who have been put in a difficult spot.

But he also wants whoever is responsible for last week’s shooting to understand the consequences.

“I just hope that the kids see what’s going on,” Thomas said. “Realize who it’s hurting, not only themselves but their communities. I hope they just clean it up.”