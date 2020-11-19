West Contra Costa School District & partners give away turkeys, flu shots

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Millions of people have lost their jobs during this pandemic in California.

Families in the Bay Area are still struggling financially to stay afloat.

Flu shots can be the last thing on people’s minds as food insecurity and job loss is hitting high. Families already stressed about getting food on the dinner table weekly, are now gearing up for a Thanksgiving that will be like no other.

The West Contra Costa School District, Safeway and Hill Physicians Medical Group are providing free turkeys, flu shots and one week’s worth of food for nearly a 800 students in Richmond starting Thursday.

The flu shots are an appointment-only, drive thru system and starts at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The food services for students 18 years old and younger are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 15 different locations.

De Anza, El Cerrito, Kennedy, Pinole Valley and Richmond high schools

Lovonya DeJean, Helms, Hercules and Pinole middle schools

Bayview, Nystrom, and Riverside elementary schools

Montalvin Manor, Peres, and Verde K-8 schools.

Grocery gift cards will also be given out to 200 families.

Even though students are currently distance learning, the district still requires students to have all immunizations with the hope school will return in 2021.