West Contra Costa school district to close for 2 days due to COVID-19

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The West Contra Costa Unified School District will be closed for two days due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Chris Hurst sent out a notice that the omicron variant is impacting the district and are seeing more staff absences.

In order to allow more time for the community to recover, the district will have two “smoke days” on Friday, Jan. 7, and Monday, Jan. 10.

#BREAKING @WCCUSD says all schools will be closed this Friday (1/7) and Monday (1/10) due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.



The district is urging students and staff to get tested before returning to class on January 11th. #News #CA #BayArea #COVID #Omicron pic.twitter.com/Z0ykW3IosJ — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) January 6, 2022

The schools will be closed to students and staff on those days. In addition, campuses will undergo a deep cleaning.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and closing school to prevent further outbreaks is an action we take very seriously and will only do when it is absolutely necessary. I do encourage all of our students and staff to quarantine as much as possible during the smoke days,” Dr. Hurst wrote.

Before returning on Tuesday, Jan. 11, students and staff are advised to get tested.

All district offices, including three testing sites, will be closed on Monday.

Parents are asked to keep their students home from school if they are feeling sick or experiencing symptoms.

The situation will continue to be monitored.