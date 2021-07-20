West Contra Costa Unified to bring all students back in-person in the fall

FILE – Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in New Port Richey, Fla., in this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo. The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks in Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, offering what some fear could be a preview of the upcoming school year. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

RICHMOND (BCN) — Students in the West Contra Costa Unified School District will return to 100 percent in-person instruction this fall, district officials said Monday.

The new school year starts Aug. 16. The district’s plan for in-person instruction is available here and follows state public health guidelines.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask in school buildings and physical distancing of 3 feet will be required where feasible.

District officials said they plan to focus on five areas during the first six weeks of the year, including relations between students and staff, student’s social-emotional needs, staff trainings and community partnerships, curriculum, and long-term transformation.

Starting next week, school district officials will hold information sessions on the plan for 100 percent in-person instruction. More information will be available at www.wccusd.net.