West Nile virus confirmed in Contra Costa County mosquitoes

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Mosquitoes in Contra Costa County have tested positive for West Nile virus, officials announced Friday.

The group of mosquitoes was caught in traps in an agricultural area near Byron, according to the Contra Costa Mosquito Vector & Control District.

Residents are urged to take precautions to prevent mosquitoes and reduce the risk of contracting West Nile and other mosquito-borne diseases by doing the following:

Dumping or draining standing water throughout property

Use repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

Keeping swimming pools chlorinated and filtered

Avoiding the outdoors when mosquitoes are most present – typically dawn and dusk

Residents are also advised to report any dead birds, especially crows and jays, which are known to be carriers of West Nile, according to the District’s Scientific Programs Manager Steve Schutz, Ph.D.

Schutz added that August and September are peak months for human cases of West Nile.

According to the agency, 66 people in Contra Costa County have been diagnosed with West Nile virus since 2005. A year later, two people died from the disease.

You can contact the District to report mosquito problems at 925-685-9301.

For more information on human cases, contact Contra Costa Health Services at 888-959-9911.

