West Nile Virus confirmed in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Mosquito control treatment is scheduled for Santa Clara and the northern end of the Mineta San Jose International Airport on Tuesday, June 23.

This comes after Santa Clara County’s Vector Control District confirmed adult mosquitoes collected around the city tested positive for West Nile Viurs.

About 10% of the affected area is residential, with the rest being largely industrial.

The treatment will start at 10 a.m. and will last for about three hours, according to officials.

It will be centered in the area of Scott Boulevard and Walsh Avenue.

