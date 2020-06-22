Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

West Nile Virus confirmed in Santa Clara County

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Mosquito control treatment is scheduled for Santa Clara and the northern end of the Mineta San Jose International Airport on Tuesday, June 23.

This comes after Santa Clara County’s Vector Control District confirmed adult mosquitoes collected around the city tested positive for West Nile Viurs.

About 10% of the affected area is residential, with the rest being largely industrial.

The treatment will start at 10 a.m. and will last for about three hours, according to officials.

It will be centered in the area of Scott Boulevard and Walsh Avenue.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News