(BCN) — Two groups of mosquitos in Contra Costa County have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District said Friday.

The mosquitos were collected in a trap in Discovery Bay, the District said, and are the first mosquitos to test positive for the virus this year. Solano County also detected the virus in mosquitos this week.

Since 2005, 75 people in Contra Costa County have been diagnosed with West Nile virus, and in 2006, two people died from the virus, the District said.

The West Nile virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito, so it is important for people to take precautions to reduce the risk of being bitten, the District said. Mosquitos can develop from egg to adult more quickly in hot weather, which the Bay Area is experiencing this weekend.

The heat combined with the presence of the virus means residents should wear insect repellent and report any mosquito activity to the District, according to Steve Schutz, scientific program manager for the District.

EPA-registered repellents include DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, and repellent versions of oil of lemon eucalyptus.

It is important that people also dump out any containers with standing water on their property, as they could contain eggs. Mosquitos need only a bottle-cap’s amount of water to develop into adults, the District said.

