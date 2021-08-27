Mosquitos infected with West Nile virus found in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Mosquitos in parts of Santa Clara County have tested positive for West Nile virus, officials said Friday.

The mosquitos came from parts of the 94086, 94087, and 95051 ZIP codes, which include part of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.

The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District says it will schedule a control treatment in the area on Monday night to prevent human cases of the virus.

The process lasts about three hours, and residents do not need to relocate during the treatment.

“Those who wish to minimize exposure for family members or pets may close windows and remain inside during the scheduled time period,” the district said.

The specific details of the operational areas are:



Treatment date: Monday, August 30, around 10 p.m., for approximately three hours

Supervisorial Districts: District 3, 4, and 5

Cities: Sunnyvale and Santa Clara

Centered at: Sunken Garden Terrace and S. Wolfe Road

Bordered by:

North – Old San Francisco Road, Reed Avenue, Cassia Way, Lily Avenue, Orchid Drive, and Poinciana Drive.

– Old San Francisco Road, Reed Avenue, Cassia Way, Lily Avenue, Orchid Drive, and Poinciana Drive. East – Starbush Drive, Tamarack Lane, Halford Avenue, and Thunderbird Avenue.

– Starbush Drive, Tamarack Lane, Halford Avenue, and Thunderbird Avenue. South – Burnley Way, Lillick Drive, Dunford Way, Marion Way, Carlisle Way, E. Fremont Avenue, and Duncardine Way.

– Burnley Way, Lillick Drive, Dunford Way, Marion Way, Carlisle Way, E. Fremont Avenue, and Duncardine Way. West – Flicker Way, Floyd Avenue, Manet Drive, Remington Drive, and S. Fair Oaks Avenue.

Treatment ZIP codes: Part of 94086, 94087, and 95051

According to the district, most people who contract WNV do not show symptoms. But it can cause fever, headache, body aches and, in severe cases, significant neurological damage or death. Adults over 50 years old with certain health conditions may be at more risk for serious complications.

Here are some tips from the district to stay safe from mosquitos: