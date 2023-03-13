(KRON) — The campus at West Valley College in Saratoga is on lockdown due to an armed intruder on campus, according to an alert from West Valley Education. Students and faculty are being advised to run off campus if it is safe to do so, leave belongings behind, and hide if you do not know where the threat is or how many suspects are involved, and to “fight if an intruder comes into your hiding place.”

“No driving cars,” the alert advises. Police are looking for a suspect described as a white man carrying a long rifle, according to a tweet from West Valley College. The suspect is associated with a red Cadillac parked in the school’s Lot 1.

“Remain in lockdown,” the tweet read. “Will send another message when it’s safe.”

Redwood Middle School, which is located nearby, was also briefly placed under a shelter-in-place order. However, that order was lifted just before 11:30 a.m., the school confirmed.

There are currently no reports of any injuries associated with the incident. No shots have been fired, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident.