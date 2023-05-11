(BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa have extended by two hours until 8:30 a.m. their estimate for when westbound state Highway 12 will reopen.

The roadway was closed about 4 a.m. Thursday between Brush Creek Road and Farmers Lane on the city’s east side after a big-rig overturned. Police had initially estimated the roadway would open about 6:30 a.m. They urged motorists to use alternate routes in the meantime.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.