FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes on westbound Interstate 80 are open again after an overturned big rig earlier blocked westbound lanes at Airbase Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The big rig’s trailers became disconnected. The No. 4 and 5 lanes were blocked and the CHP was warning people to “expect delays and please use alternate routes.”

But as of 9:40 a.m., all lanes were open again, according to a subsequent tweet from the CHP.

