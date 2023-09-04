(KRON) — The full highway closure of westbound Interstate 80 between I-780 and State Route 4, including the Carquinez Bridge, is set to reopen Tuesday at 5 a.m. following major pavement repair work during Labor Day weekend.

Caltrans has made significant progress throughout the long weekend.

Friday

Crews began ripping the highway’s old pavement in preparation for a concrete pour.

Photo: Caltrans

Saturday

Crews completed the concrete pour on the number three lane and worked to rip out the old concrete from the number one lane.

Caltrans crews also performed vegetation management work along the westbound lanes.

The full highway closure for westbound I-80 began Thursday at 9 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. “The roadway has become worn and in need of major repairs due to decades of high traffic use,” according to Caltrans.

Westbound I-80 closure detour directions, courtesy of Caltrans