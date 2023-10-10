(KRON) — The right lane of westbound CA-92 east of the San Mateo Bridge is blocked Tuesday morning after a traffic collision with injuries previously shut down all westbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The blocked lanes were first reported by the CHP at 6:41 a.m. By 7:23 a.m., two lanes were reopened while the right lane remained blocked. There is no estimated time for the roadway to fully reopen. No further details are known about the collision or the injuries.

Motorists are advised to expect delays heading west on the San Mateo Bridge and to use alternative routes to avoid the area, the severe traffic alert said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.