Westbound lanes on Bay Bridge reopen following injury accident

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – All westbound lanes on Interstate-80 in San Francisco have reopened after an accident blocked traffic.

An accident with injuries East of Treasure Island was reported around 11:26 a.m., according to 511.

The left and center lanes were blocked causing major delays through the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

While lanes have reopened, drivers heading towards San Francisco can expect residual delays.

At this time, the condition of those involved in the accident has not yet been released.

