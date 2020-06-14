Westfield malls in San Francisco, Santa Clara to reopen Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, some Bay Area malls are set to reopen Monday, June 15.
Shoppers will now be able to indulge in some retail therapy but with some adjustments.
Westfield Mall in San Francisco has been closed since the shelter in place order back in March.
The mall is requiring the following safety measures:
- Employees, shoppers with a fever or cold and flu-like symptoms must stay home
- Employees, customers must wear face covering
- Sanitizer stations installed in common areas (Those areas will also be regularly disinfected)
- Signs reminding shoppers to social distance and showing CDC recommendations posted throughout the center
Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara will be opening with new modified hours.
- Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Masks will also be required at all times and they will be increasing cleaning on all high traffic areas.
They will also be monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the mall.
