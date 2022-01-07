Westfield Valley Fair mall in San Jose to charge for parking

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A popular shopping center in San Jose wants to discourage people who work nearby from parking their cars at the mall all day.

Westfield Valley Fair shopping center is apparently getting a lot of people parking there, leaving their cars, and going elsewhere to work.

The problem is bad enough that it is impacting customers who are here to shop so the shopping center is going to try to do something about it.

Starting Feb. 8, the shopping center will start charging for parking to hopefully discourage people from parking here who aren’t shopping and open more spaces for customers.

The first two hours of parking will be free.

The shopping center says that’s enough time for about 80 percent of the customers who shop there.

After that, the prices go up every hour to a daily max of $10.

For anyone going to the movie theatre, they can get parking validation for up to 4 hours free.

For employees at Westfield, there will be a monthly parking pass for $40.

The shopping center also says this will improve security here because all the parking areas will now have gate-controlled access.