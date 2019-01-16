SUNNYVALE (KRON) -- Drivers in the South Bay understand the importance of rain -- but that doesn't make the road conditions any easier to handle.

"I don't like it but I know we need it," said one driver. "I hate it, but we have no choice."

Those thoughts are echoed by many drivers -- like Erica Acevedo whose car was mangled in an accident likely caused by the slick roads and wet weather.

"I was going on the freeway, turning on 880 and somebody was at a complete stop because they were scared to merge onto the freeway -- and so I hit him," Acevedo said.

In San Francisco today, umbrellas were out, but the wind was not blowing them around -- something that will likely change Wednesday. The expected high winds are also likely to affect trees and powerlines.

At Vargus Elementary School in Sunnyvale, the impact of the weather was felt when the campus lost power because of problems with an electrical pole.

"We were on a generator and kids couldn't go out to play," said a school official. "The power would go on and off, but other than that, it was fine."

Through all the complaints, almost everyone KRON4 spoke to understood the importance of rain and is making the best of the dreary weather.

