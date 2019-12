SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you are flying out of San Francisco International Airport on Sunday, be sure to check your flight status before heading out.

SFO is reporting hundreds of delays and cancelations due to wet and windy weather.

Some arriving flights have been delayed up to four and a half hours.

At this time, 258 flights have been delayed and 145 canceled.

