CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, and some surprising guests are planning to be just outside the company’s doors.

Members from the Writers Guild of America plan to hand out pamphlets just outside of the technology company’s visitor’s center on Tantau Avenue as part of the union’s strike efforts which began last month. The WGA is a union that represents writers of films, television, radio and internet programming.

“Right now is a huge turning point for the television and film industry as we know it,” WGA member and strike captain Taylor Vaughn-Lasley told KRON4. Vaughn-Lasley has been a working writer in film and television for years, and she’s seen how the rise of streaming has impacted writer’s paychecks in particular.

With the traditional television model, any content that aired on TV could only be used again later if it was in syndication. Syndication guaranteed residual payments would be made to the writers, directors, actors and producers who made the content. These residuals allowed industry professionals to sustain their livelihood on months in between projects.

Streaming, however, “changed the way we consume TV, but it also changed the way we make and are compensated for it,” Vaughn-Lasley said. Companies with streaming platforms were able to pay creatives significantly less and remove the residual structure that existed in traditional media.

Production companies now plan around 10-episode seasons, when the standard used to be over 20 episodes. The size of writing rooms is also shrinking rapidly, yet writer pay often doesn’t reflect the amount of work being done, she said.

Vaughn-Lasley says the impacts of these shrinking budgets takes a negative toll on writers. One Netflix show she worked on required that she “split” her salary with another writer because the show “didn’t have a big enough budget.” Another show she worked on had such poor conditions that her mental health took a severe hit while on the job, she told KRON4.

Writers are also striking in response to the rise of AI programs like ChatGPT. WGA members want guarantees from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that they will not be replaced with AI.

In a press release announcing the demonstration, WGA members wrote that Apple’s share of the proposals demanded by writers totaled about $17 million per year, which the group says seems small compared to Apple’s reported $400 billion in revenue last year.

“If Apple wants to stay in the streaming business, it should start taking writers seriously.” — WGA Strike Captain Taylor Vaughn-Lasley

The strike has created some operational challenges for Apple TV+ in particular, as the streaming service has one of smallest content catalogues. “Consumers must know that without writers creating new content for the service, Apple TV+ is not worth paying for,” the WGA press release said.

KRON4 reached out to Apple for comment on the demonstration, but the company did not respond by time of publish.