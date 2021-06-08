What a Stage 2 Water Shortage means for Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Sonoma on Tuesday declared a Stage 1 Water Shortage.

This means effective immediately, all Sonoma residents, businesses, schools, and city facilities including parks are urged to cut their indoor and outdoor water use by at least 15%.

“It is important that we all do our part and reduce our daily water use,” says Vice Mayor Madolyn Agrimonti. “We’ve had two dry years in a row, and we need to protect our water supply. Let’s make sure we do what we can to use less water outdoors and conserve where possible.”

A more detailed breakdown of what the declaration requests for all water customers:

Apply irrigation water only during the evening and early morning hours (8:00 PM – 7:00 AM) to reduce evaporation losses.

Inspect all irrigation systems, repair leaks, and adjust spray heads to provide optimum coverage and eliminate avoidable over-spray.

For irrigation valves controlling water applied to lawns, vary the minutes of run—time consistent with fluctuations in weather.

Reduce minutes of run-time for each irrigation cycle if water begins to run off to gutters and ditches before the irrigation cycle is completed.

Become informed about and adhere to the City’s Water Waste Prohibitions – see Sonoma Municipal Code Section 13.10.060 for details.

Utilize water conservation rebate and other incentive programs to replace high water-use plumbing fixtures and appliances with water-efficient models.

Utilize City information on using water efficiently, reading water meters, repairing ordinary leaks, and applying water efficiently to landscaping.



Sonoma County is experiencing severe drought conditions that will persist through of 2021 and perhaps longer due to historically low rainfall.

On April 5, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a drought emergency in the Russian River watershed, which spans Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

For more information, visit the city’s website, or KRON’s Drought page for water conservation tips.