What Bay Area counties need to do before entering next phase of reopening?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Just like San Francisco, five other Bay Area counties continue to enforce a stricter shelter in place order than the rest of the state of California which entered stage two of reopening on Friday.

We take a look at what the Bay Area counties say need to be done before joining the rest of the state in Stage Two.

“We will work with every county with every city in a practical and responsible way,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom says guidelines for reopening sit down dining will be released on Tuesday but most parts of the Bay Area have not yet even allowed curbside pick up from non essential businesses, all part of stage two of reopening.

Health officers in the Bay Area caution that reducing restrictions too quickly could lead to a substantial resurgence of COVID-19.

“We recognize that there are counties that are still holding a little stronger, the Bay Area wants to continue for an additional week and we respect the right based on local conditions for people to be a little more strict,” Newsom said.

Health officers in six Bay Area counties — San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara — say they will measure progress in containing the virus by these five indicators: Whether the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is flat or decreasing, whether there is an adequate supply of PPE equipment, whether the need for testing is being met and whether there is adequate capacity for contact tracing.

“These indicators really were similar to the governor’s plan to reopening the economy, but we felt we really wanted to put some hard numbers on them and those numbers are based on a lot of expert opinion as to what is really needed to be sure that we are not going to have a surge and that we are prepared for any surges in cases that might happen,” Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

Santa Clara County health officers say they are still in need of PPE, testing and contact tracing.

The city of Berkeley says it’ll take some time to see the impact of allowing construction and outdoor businesses to resume and they’re looking closely at their data and will make changes accordingly.

Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties all entered stage two of reopening last Friday.

