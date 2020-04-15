What California schools could look like if students return in the fall

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom talked about what next school year could look like – will the kids return in the fall and if so, how will they stay safe and healthy?

Well, there isn’t a plan just yet but the governor did mention what it may look like, should kids return to school in the fall.

“We need to get our kids back to school. I need to get my kids back to school,” Newsom said.

The California governor addressed parents across the state Tuesday afternoon.

“We need to get our kids educated,” Newsom said.

The governor said he’s already begun conversations with superintendents about the possibility of returning to school with staggered schedules, physically distancing students within the classroom, reducing cafeteria, gym and recess.

It’s a reality some parents have already started to discuss with their children.

“We’ve talked about it and I’ve told them this could be the new normal,” Lourdes Rosado-Ford said.

Eric Volta, the superintendent of Liberty Union High School District in Brentwood, says while distance learning right now to end the year is okay, he can’t imagine it continuing

through next school year.

“I’ve lost a lot of sleep trying to think how we are going to socially distance 2500 students with staggering schedules and so on,” Volta said.

Oakland Unified School District said in a statement they will continue to work with the state and public health officials to make sure that when school reopens, students and staff are in the safest possible learning environments.

“The kids really miss their teachers and miss being at school. I just think kids are going to be really excited to be back at school,” Anita Iverson-Comelo said.

Governor Newsom also mentioned the amount of cleaning and sanitizing that will have to be done if and when kids return to the classroom.

