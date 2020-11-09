What does Biden presidency mean for Bay Area?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States.

The inauguration is in January.

It’s been pretty well documented that the Bay Area is a bright blue spot in a big blue state, so what could the Biden presidency mean for our region?

One of the obvious things is the Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, who is from the Bay Area – so that helps having a friend close to the President-elect.

But some of our Washington reps say it’s about having a White House that sees things a lot more like they do.

A Joe Biden presidency could be a new opportunity for the Bay Area to get attention on some of its biggest concerns outside of its party ties and with the VP-elect being a Bay Area native, representatives expect a much stronger relationship than with the previous administration.

After four years of having California and the Bay Area vilified on everything from immigration issues to climate change and more, we finally have an ally.

Congressman Jared Huffman says the COVID-19 pandemic including relief is at the forefront of what needs to be addressed.

Climate change, which has fueled record-breaking fires in the region, should also get much-needed attention.

“Science has struggled under the Trump administration and I think science is going to be taken very seriously, it’s going under the Biden administration that’s good news.”

Congresswoman Barbara Lee echoed those thoughts, but is also expecting help on the housing front, job losses, healthcare, and race.

Other issues include mass incarceration, criminal justice reform, and the wage gap.

Biden’s win also opens Harris’ U.S. Senate seat, where Congresswoman Lee might be on the short list.

“Our governor is going to have to make the decision. He’s going to have to decide who he thinks is the best candidate, who is going to reflect the values and the ideas and the policies of California and the Senate. That’s the governor’s decision.”

The Bay Area’s Democratic leaders have been forecasting a sunnier outlook under a Biden-Harris presidency.

But if the Senate continues to be Republican-led and Biden is also being kept in check by the other side, there’s no doubt going to be compromise.

