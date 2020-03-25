What grocery stores in San Francisco are doing to keep everything clean, safe for customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – If you haven’t been to the grocery store lately, don’t be surprised to see a line out the door.

It’s not that the stores are packed, it’s that they are limiting the number of people inside the store to maintain social distancing.

At a San Francisco Trader Joe’s, there’s also a staff member updating people on what’s sold out.

Safeway is also getting in line.

On the KRON 4 Facebook page, Lesley posted that at one in San Jose you ‘have to form a line down the aisle and get assigned a check-out stand one by one. Lots of tape lines on the floor to indicate 6 foot distances.’

And Josephine writes: “They put a barrier between cashier and customer at check out which I think is a good idea.”

You can find similar distancing at a San Francisco Whole Foods and even a sign to remind people to keep their distance in line.

There’s also a Whole Foods team member cleaning carts before customers take them.

One of our viewers named Jess tells us that is not what’s happening at a Costco in San Jose.

He brought his own wipes, and showed us in a video what he found.

Jess advises bringing your own wipes just in case.

Safeway, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s just to name a few says they are all also doing enhanced cleaning of the store during this pandemic.

Many stores are also offering special hours just for seniors.

Latest stories: