(KRON) — Frank Somerville was arrested twice in one night earlier this week in Berkeley. The incidents were the latest troubling turn for the renowned former Bay Area news anchor.

Somerville was first arrested at his brother’s home on Indian Rock Avenue Monday night. Berkeley police determined that Somerville, who was allegedly intoxicated, was detained after he was involved in a fight.

After Somerville was released from jail, another call came in to police just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday saying that he was back at the same home ringing the doorbell. Police said Somerville was displaying “objective signs and symptoms of public intoxication” and was seen driving drunk. He was arrested again.

Somerville met bail and was released from jail at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Alameda County confirmed to KRON4.

The arrests are the latest in a saga of worrisome behavior for Somerville, which includes a DUI crash in Oakland. Below is a timeline of the events that led to the end of his time at KTVU and notable occurrences since.

May 30, 2021 — Somerville slurs on-air

Somerville audibly slurred during a newscast in May 2021, producing a video clip that racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

Following the incident, Somerville took a leave of absence “to focus on his health,” the Mercury News reported. He said he went to rehab during that time, and he returned to KTVU Airwaves in August.

In a later interview with KRON4, Somerville said that the slurring was due to prescription drugs, not alcohol. He said he had taken two Ambien before the 10 p.m. newscast, adding that he accidentally took the pills instead of a different prescription drug.

“The time when I slurred on camera was actually — it’s been reported that I was drinking — I actually wasn’t,” he said. “I was taking what I thought was one of my prescription drugs, instead it was two Ambien.”

September 2021 — KTVU suspension

Somerville was suspended shortly after returning to KTVU over issues with how his employer covered the disappearance of Gabby Petito, per the Mercury News.

Petito, a young woman from Florida, made national headlines after she disappeared in the summer of 2021. It was later determined that she was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Somerville’s problem, the Mercury News reported, was that he believes the media covers tragedies involving white women more than those involving Black and brown women.

“I thought the coverage across the country of Gabby Petito was insane,” he told KRON4. “There was no reason for it other than she was a cute white kid. But for some reason, I was suspended over that. I still, to this day, am not sure why.”

Somerville, who has a Black adopted daughter, declined to say more about the suspension.

December 30, 2021 — Somerville arrested after DUI crash

In his interview with KRON4, Somerville admitted to getting drunk in his Oakland apartment before attempting to drive to Taco Bell.

“I got trashed,” Somerville told KRON4. “I mean there’s no other way to say it. I got trashed in my apartment, and I wanted to go to Taco Bell, which is two and a half blocks away from where I live. I made the idiotic decision to drive. I had absolutely no business at all to drive — at all.”

Somerville rear-ended a car in a crash that was caught on video. The other driver got out of the car, and Somerville continued driving his black Porsche until it slammed into a pole at Grand Avenue and Broadway.

The former anchor later said that he was sad at the time because he did not spend the holidays with his family. He says he thinks about the crash daily.

“I have absolutely no recollection of the accident,” Somerville said.

March 28, 2023 — KRON4 interview

After more than a year off the air, Somerville sat down with KRON4 Anchor Pam Moore for a tell-all interview.

Moore asked Somerville about a variety of topics, including the DUI crash and his suspension from KTVU. In the interview, Somerville insisted he was done with using drugs, but would not say the same about alcohol.

After Somerville said he had a drink at a San Jose Sharks game, Moore retorted that experts say addicts should not drink at all.

“Yeah, I’m not prepared to say I never will,” he replied. “It’s still a work in progress.”

Somerville went on to say that he would like to get back to anchoring, whether that is in the Bay Area or elsewhere.

June 5, 2023 — First Berkeley arrest

Police received a call on Monday regarding a family altercation on Indian Rock Avenue. After arriving, officers determined that an intoxicated Somerville was involved in a fight.

The Berkeley Police Department said that the family asked Somerville to leave, but he refused. He then allegedly threatened a victim at the scene, which sparked a fight.

Nobody suffered serious injuries, and the victim had a contusion on his right cheek, per police.

Somerville was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats, public intoxication, assault and a probation violation. He was taken to Berkeley Jail and was later released.

June 6, 2023 — Second Berkeley arrest

A second call to Berkeley police came in just before 3:30 a.m., saying Somerville was back at the home. Police determined he went back to get his car, left the area and returned to “attempt to locate the property” he lost earlier that night.

The victim told police that Somerville continued ringing the football until someone would speak with him. Police arrived and found Somerville in his car showing “objective signs and symptoms of public intoxication,” per BPD.

The second arrest was for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of probation. Somerville bailed out of jail at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.