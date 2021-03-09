What health officials say about Alameda County’s chance of reopening

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County health officials believe businesses will have fewer restrictions as soon as this week.

A few COVID-19 hot spots prevented the county from moving out of the most restrictive tier and into the red tier with other Bay Area counties in recent weeks.

But now it looks like the county is making good progress.

The state requires counties to have an average case rate of seven cases or lower per day for two straight weeks to be eligible to move into the red tier.

The adjusted case rate in Alameda County has gone down in the last two weeks and currently sits at 6.3 cases per day per 100,000 people.

The county has been in the purple tier since November, so this is a long time coming.

This is what would change if the county moves into the less restrictive red tier:

Indoor dining at maximum 25% capacity

Retail stores at maximum 50% capacity

Gyms and fitness centers at maximum 10% capacity

Movie theaters, zoos, museums, and aquariums at 25% maximum indoor capacity

Alameda County has been pushing for more and more people to get vaccinated. On Saturday, the Oakland Coliseum vaccinated 8,100 people.