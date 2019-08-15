‘What is going on?’: San Jose residents fed up with homeless living in neighborhood

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Tammi Brisco says she’s been living on the streets for years, her shopping carts are full of her belongings.

In March, they were lined up along a sidewalk in front of homes on Kiely Boulevard.

Today they’re in front of 7-Eleven, just up the street.

“You pull around and there’s 10 to 20 shopping carts with all kinds of stuff in it and you just wonder, what is going on?” said San Jose resident Eric Hayslett.

Neighbors say over the past five months, it’s only gotten worse.

They say Brisco now has more shopping carts and has threatened some of the people living along the street.

They say they are concerned for their safety.

One man who lived here for 10 years sold his house and moved to Los Gatos after multiple attempts to work with the city to clean up his street.

“Felt imprisoned in our home. It just wasn’t fair for my children and my wife and myself to be in an environment that’s not safe,” said former San Jose resident James Gardner.

The city says they’re aware of Brisco’s shopping carts and that she’s declined multiple offers to be moved to a shelter.

They say she has serious mental health and medical needs.

“We have been working with her to meet those needs, but at the same time we are trying to ensure neighborhood and community safety,” saud Deputy Director of San Jose’s Housing Department Ragan Henninger.

The city says they are working with brisco to not block the sidewalks but, when KRON4 was in San Jose back in March and again on Wednesday, the sidewalk was full of Brisco’s belongings.

“Police and the city do not seem interested in taking care of it,” said San Jose resident Melanie Kunts.

