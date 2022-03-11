SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is asking high school students to create a poster for an art contest that illustrates how the fentanyl overdose epidemic is affecting their lives and their community.

“Young people are powerful. They can help classmates who seek out drugs as a way to cope with difficult times,” Rosen said.

Santa Clara County is seeing a devastating increase in fatal fentanyl overdoses among young people.

Pre-teens, teenagers, and college students are purchasing what they think are pain medications off the streets, but they are given poisonous fake pills that are laced with fentanyl instead.

Just a few grains of fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid, can cause a fatal overdose within minutes of being consumed.

“Our office will prosecute fentanyl dealers, but our community must come together to prevent the next fatal overdose,” Rosen said.

All art mediums, such as paint, pencil, charcoal, photography, or graphic design, can be used for the art contest. Students are asked to illustrate what the “face of fentanyl” looks like to them.

All Santa Clara County high school students are invited to submit their artistic creations by May 6. Winners will be announced on May 23 on the DA’s website, Facebook, and Twitter.

The first-place winner will receive $1,500 and their creation, the second-place winner will receive $1,000, and the third-place winner will receive $500. The District Attorney’s Office posted contest rules here.