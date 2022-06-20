SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Now more than ever, you might be looking out for how to get more bang for your buck. KRON4 put together a short and fairly normal shopping list, and we have a side-by-side price comparison for four different stores: Target, Amazon, Safeway and Trader Joe’s.

Keep in mind that to access Amazon’s online shopping you’ll need to factor the cost of a prime membership. That’s $139 per year, or about $11.50 per month. It’s $69 per year for students.

Here are the household items we looked into:

Toilet paper

Target: $9.49 for 12 rolls of Everspring

Amazon: $2.97 for 3 packs of 4 rolls of fiesta tissue

Safeway: $5.40 for 12 rolls of Value Corner bathroom tissue

Trader Joe’s: $4.99 for 12 rolls

Paper towels

Target: $3.89 for 2 rolls of Bounty Essentials

Amazon: $3.82 for 2 rolls of Sparkle paper towels

Safeway: $3.99 for a 2-pack of Sparkle paper towels

Trader Joe’s: $3.99 for a 3-pack

Laundry detergent

Target: $5.49 for 1 pack of Gain laundry detergent (16 pods)

Amazon: $4.24 for 2 packs of 13 Tide Simply pods (Low price special, only one left)

Safeway: $5.99 for 1 pack of 19 pods

Trader Joe’s: $5.99 of 50 FL oz free & clear liquid laundry detergent

Milk

Target: $2.99 for a half gallon of 1% milk by Crystal creamery delivery

Amazon: $2.79 for a half gallon of Amazon brand happy belly 2% milk

Safeway: $3.29 for half a gallon of lucerne milk

Trader Joe’s: $2.79 for half gallon

Eggs

Target: $3.49 for a dozen large white grade a eggs

Amazon: $2.99 for a dozen large brown grade a eggs

Safeway: $2.99 for a dozen large white lucerne eggs

Trader Joe’s: $2.49 dozen white eggs

Bread

Target: $1.19 for loaf of whole wheat or white bread by market Pantry

Amazon: $3.49 for a loaf of white wonder bread

Safeway: $2.29 for a loaf of white oven Joy bread

Trader Joe’s: $1.99 for loaf of white bread

Shampoo

Target: $3.69 for 13.5OZ of grisi aloe Vera shampoo

Amazon: $9.99 for 38 FL oz of pantene essential botanicals volumizing shampoo

Safeway: $1.29 for 12.5 oz of Alberto VO5 volumizing shampoo

Trader Joe’s: $2.99 16.9 oz

Pet food

Target: $4.99 for a 3 pound bag of meow mix cat food and $5.99 for 3.5LB bag of kibbles ‘n bits dog food

Amazon: $11.99 for 4 lbs of blackwood cat food $6.49 for 3.5LBS of pedigree dog kibble

Safeway: $5.59 of 3 LB bag of meow mix cat food $6.29 for 3.5LBS of kibbles n bits dog food

Trader Joe’s: $8.99 3 LB of cat and$ 11.99 6.6 lbs dog food or 5.90