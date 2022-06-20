SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Now more than ever, you might be looking out for how to get more bang for your buck. KRON4 put together a short and fairly normal shopping list, and we have a side-by-side price comparison for four different stores: Target, Amazon, Safeway and Trader Joe’s.
Keep in mind that to access Amazon’s online shopping you’ll need to factor the cost of a prime membership. That’s $139 per year, or about $11.50 per month. It’s $69 per year for students.
Here are the household items we looked into:
Toilet paper
Target: $9.49 for 12 rolls of Everspring
Amazon: $2.97 for 3 packs of 4 rolls of fiesta tissue
Safeway: $5.40 for 12 rolls of Value Corner bathroom tissue
Trader Joe’s: $4.99 for 12 rolls
Paper towels
Target: $3.89 for 2 rolls of Bounty Essentials
Amazon: $3.82 for 2 rolls of Sparkle paper towels
Safeway: $3.99 for a 2-pack of Sparkle paper towels
Trader Joe’s: $3.99 for a 3-pack
Laundry detergent
Target: $5.49 for 1 pack of Gain laundry detergent (16 pods)
Amazon: $4.24 for 2 packs of 13 Tide Simply pods (Low price special, only one left)
Safeway: $5.99 for 1 pack of 19 pods
Trader Joe’s: $5.99 of 50 FL oz free & clear liquid laundry detergent
Milk
Target: $2.99 for a half gallon of 1% milk by Crystal creamery delivery
Amazon: $2.79 for a half gallon of Amazon brand happy belly 2% milk
Safeway: $3.29 for half a gallon of lucerne milk
Trader Joe’s: $2.79 for half gallon
Eggs
Target: $3.49 for a dozen large white grade a eggs
Amazon: $2.99 for a dozen large brown grade a eggs
Safeway: $2.99 for a dozen large white lucerne eggs
Trader Joe’s: $2.49 dozen white eggs
Bread
Target: $1.19 for loaf of whole wheat or white bread by market Pantry
Amazon: $3.49 for a loaf of white wonder bread
Safeway: $2.29 for a loaf of white oven Joy bread
Trader Joe’s: $1.99 for loaf of white bread
Shampoo
Target: $3.69 for 13.5OZ of grisi aloe Vera shampoo
Amazon: $9.99 for 38 FL oz of pantene essential botanicals volumizing shampoo
Safeway: $1.29 for 12.5 oz of Alberto VO5 volumizing shampoo
Trader Joe’s: $2.99 16.9 oz
Pet food
Target: $4.99 for a 3 pound bag of meow mix cat food and $5.99 for 3.5LB bag of kibbles ‘n bits dog food
Amazon: $11.99 for 4 lbs of blackwood cat food $6.49 for 3.5LBS of pedigree dog kibble
Safeway: $5.59 of 3 LB bag of meow mix cat food $6.29 for 3.5LBS of kibbles n bits dog food
Trader Joe’s: $8.99 3 LB of cat and$ 11.99 6.6 lbs dog food or 5.90