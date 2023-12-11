(KRON) — Between flaring incidents at local refineries, smoke from California wildfires and general pollution, air quality was a hot topic in the Bay Area in 2023.

Data released by Google recently shows that air quality was the phrase most commonly searched on the engine when accompanied by “near me.” When it comes to celebrities, the data shows that the people of the Bay Area appear to be interested in Taylor Swift, Pedro Pascal and Lionel Messi.

What’s happening ‘near me’?

“Air quality near me” was the “near me” phrase that was Googled the most in the Bay Area in 2023. Air quality was nowhere to be found among Sacramento’s top “near me” searches this year. What the two major NorCal metros had in common was that residents of both frequently searched for earthquakes. Here are the Bay Area’s top “near me” searches:

Air quality near me Earthquake near me Pawn shop near me Power outage near me Haircut near me

Taylor Takeover

Taylor Swift brought her iconic Eras Tour to the Bay Area on July 29, piquing the interest of local Swifties. Swift’s was the “tour” most Googled in the Bay Area in 2023, followed by Beyoncé and Drake.

The Eras Tour (Taylor Swift) Renaissance World Tour (Beyoncé) It’s All a Blur Tour (Drake and 21 Savage) Doble P Tour (Peso Pluma) The Celebration Tour (Madonna)

Most Common TV Shows

HBO’s The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, was a smash hit in its first season. San Franciscans Googled that show frequently, but were also interested in HBO’s The Idol, which was canceled after its debut 2023 season.

The Last of Us Beef The Glory Shrinking The Idol

Messi Mania

Lionel Messi electrified the American soccer scene by opting to join the MLS’ Inter Miami this year. According to Google, locals were most interested in Messi matches and Canelo Álvarez fights. Most common “versus” searches in the Bay Area: