What the orange tier means for San Mateo County

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Will Tran is in San Mateo County where they are the first Bay Area county to enter the orange tier since the second major shutdown over the holidays.

Customers and business owners are excited as this allows them to expand capacity, including indoor service to get patrons out of the cold weather.

New guidelines include:

  • Indoor retail at full capacity
  • Places of worship at 50% capacity
  • Movie theaters at 50% capacity
  • Indoor gyms at 25% capacity
  • Wineries at 25% capacity
  • Bars and breweries can operate outside

As vaccine administrations increase, more county’s are expected to ease restrictions in the coming weeks. San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney says the city will be in the orange tier by March 24.

