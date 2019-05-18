What to do if you have metabolic syndrome

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - According to the American Heart Association, 47 million Americans have metabolic syndrome -- That’s almost one out of every six people.

Metabolic syndrome increases your risk for heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Health expert, Karen Owoc explains how you get it and what you can do about it.

Karen says you have metabolic syndrome if you have three or more of these measurements:

Large waistline: Greater than 40″ if you’re a man; Greater than 35″ if you’re a woman.

High triglycerides

Low HDL (“good cholesterol”) level

High blood pressure

High fasting blood sugar

Compared to someone without metabolic syndrome, a person with metabolic syndrome is:

Twice as likely to develop heart disease.

Five times as likely to develop diabetes.

The Whole Grain Daily Diet can lower your risk of developing metabolic syndrome.

The participants ate the following daily for 12 weeks and lost 12-14 pounds:

4 to 7 whole-grain servings/day

5 servings of fruits and vegetables

3 servings of low-fat dairy

2 servings of lean meat, fish or poultry

Grain servings were defined as: (DEMO)

Bread: 1 slice bread

Cooked cereal, rice or pasta: 1/2 cup

Ready-to-eat cereal: 1 ounce

The participants also engaged in moderate physical activity three or more days per week for 30 minutes per session.

They found:

Significantly greater decreases in the percentage of body fat in the abdominal region.

As abdominal fat decreased, inflammatory compounds were released from the abdominal fat.

The Takeaway: Focus on foods with more fiber. They won’t be digested and enter your bloodstream as quickly, and you’ll consume more antioxidants.

