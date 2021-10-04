What to expect during Fleet Week 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fleet Week kicks off on Monday, returning after a year off due to the pandemic.

The long-awaited event goes through Sunday, with visitors finally able to see the Navy ships and the Blue Angels again.

There are several smaller events leading up to the weekend grand show.

On Monday night, there is a free concert at Local Tap Bar in SoMa, right by Oracle Park, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The ship tours begin on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., allowing you to see the ins and outs of Navy ships. It’s followed by the Honor our Fallen concert at 6 p.m.

FLEET WEEK begins today! It got canceled last year so we are more than ready to see ships in the bay and blue angels in the sky! First event below. I'm reporting on what to expect on @kron4news at 6am. https://t.co/7pupFt2vW1 — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) October 4, 2021

Friday is the legendary parade of ships in the bay kicking off at 11 a.m. Then, the air show goes on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be more events and more air shows all day.

This year’s show will feature the usual tricks, but the Blue Angels are also debuting their new aircraft; the F-8 Super Hornet.

There is going to be a lot going on down at the Marina Green with thousands of people attending.

There is also going to be increased police enforcement.

Public health officials hope people keep themselves safe from COVID-19 by masking up as much as possible.

Masks are required on any federal property and they are encouraged while walking in large crowds.