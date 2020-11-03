What to expect on election night

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Never before have so many ballots been cast before election day in San Francisco.

So far 322,000 ballots have been filled out and are now being processed at the Department of Elections.

That’s 62% of registered voters, and with more being dropped off Monday, and those voting in person on election day, officials are expecting a turnout in the 80 percentile.

“2008 was just over 81% in SF, and 2016 was just under 81% so that’s the mark,” said John Arntz director, SF department of elections.

To break a record, the turnout will need to top 86% which San Francisco saw in 1956 and 1960.

Monday, voters were still dropping off mail in ballots in person. For many, breaking the record isn’t important, getting their vote counted is.

“I think it’s one of the most important elections of our lifetime, with COVID and a lot of people who are losing their homes and cant find work, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of help out there.”

When the polls close at eight Tuesday evening, those 300,000 ballots received prior to Monday morning will be the first to be tabulated with early results coming by 8:45.

And the number will be significant, it may not be a preview of the final result

“No way anyone should think anything is final because there are still a lot of ballots to process.”

Elections officials say they will be counting mail-in ballots received after election day, but they must have that Tuesday postmark.

Latest Stories: