What to know about COVID-19 cases in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — New data is breaking down the numbers in San Francisco as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

There are currently 724 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Francisco and 10 reported deaths.

Demographic and transmission data is based on the information reported from case interviews, laboratories and providers.

According to the data, the City has seen those 31-40 years old most impacted from the virus. Right behind them, those aged 18-30 and 41-50.

This may surprise some people as it was initially believed that only the elderly can be affected by COVID-19. In fact, those aged 61+ make up less of the cases in San Francisco than those 31-40.

The data also breaks down by gender.

Of the confirmed cases in San Francisco, 57% are male and 42% are female.

The chart also notes that 2% are unknown and there are currently no cases among the transgender community.

We have recently seen certain states and cities report cases as they directly affect a certain race or ethnicity.

Though a large percentage is unknown in San Francisco, confirmed cases are 21% white, 20% Hispanic or Latino, 15% Asian or Pacific Islander, 8% non-Hispanic or other race, and 4% Black or African American.

The data also reported transmission of the virus in the City.

Transmission has been most commonly spread through community contact.

Contact with a known case only makes up 14% of the confirmed cases in San Francisco, while 18% is unknown.

There are additional unique statistics and data that can be found here.

The website emphasizes that the data may not immediately represent the most recent reported cases, but states figures will be updated as information becomes available.

